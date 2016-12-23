Slopes open at Omni Homestead Resort

HOT SPRINGS (WSLS 10) – If your skis are starting to look dusty, it’s time to wipe them off!

Ski season kicked off on Friday at the popular Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs.

It’s a White Christmas at the Homestead. This year’s colder temperatures are making for an early start to the resort’s ski season.

“Definitely colder than last year, this time last year everyone was playing golf, it was 65 degrees, and this year, last night it was 25 degrees, and we have all this wonderful white snow behind us,” said Matt Fussell, the director of recreation at the resort.

With more snow comes more visitors.

“We were quite surprised having been in Roanoke, the weather hasn’t been that cold, that they were able to pull this off, with colder temperatures, so it’s a real treat,” said George Baron, who was visiting on Friday.

While this holiday weekend is expected to be much busier, at least 50 percent more skiers came by on this opening day.

If you’re a first timer, and you want to go skiing, the resort has a school that offers lessons.

In addition, the zip line is a new attraction visitors are enjoying, so long as you’re not afraid of heights.

So whether you’re an avid skier or you just like to relax.

“Of course eating, that’s all you really do here, some exercise and hiking,” continued Baron.

There’s plenty of snow to go around.

“Get ready to come out, have a good time, go skiing, and go zip on it!” said Fussell.