Salvation Army Captain pulling an all-nighter to raise money

red-kettle-campaign

CHRISTIANSBURG (WSLS 10) – As shoppers purchase their last-minute Christmas gifts, Capt. Stephan Wildish of the Salvation Army of the New River Valley is making his last-minute push for donations.

Wildish will be at the Wal-Mart in Christiansburg for 24 hours. His branch of The Salvation Army still needs to raise about $18,000 to meet its $80,000 goal for the Red Kettle Campaign.

The money goes to fund programs like character building initiatives for youth, helping people pay mortgages and utilities and providing toys to less fortunate children for Christmas.

“That’s the reason why I’m going to be out here for 24 hours is to try to raise these funds so we can try to help these people as much as possible for 12 months out of the year,” said Wildish.

Wildish will be at the Christiansburg Wal-Mart until 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve. That’s when the Red Kettle Campaign comes to a close.

