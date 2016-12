ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Roanoke Fire EMS Crews responded at 6:45 p.m. Thursday to a fire behind 2005 Greenbrier Avenue. When firefighters arrived they found a fully involved pallet shredding machine that was in an area outside of the building.

Crews say there was some diesel runoff from equipment so a HAZMAT team responded to secure any runoff.

No injuries were reported. The cause and damage estimates are under investigation.