Rhode Island man to be extradited to Bedford County on child sex crimes

BEDFORD COUNTY (WSLS 10) – Rhode Island State Police have arrested a man wanted on charges related to a child sexual exploitation investigation in Bedford County.

Paulo Tomas, 45, of Cumberland, Rhode Island, was being investigated by Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Investigators assigned to the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes against Children Task Force.

They say Tomas solicited an 11-year-old girl in Bedford County using the internet.

She told her mother, who then contacted authorities, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Rhode Island State Police executed a search warrant based on Bedford’s investigation and say they found child pornography at Tomas’ residence.

He is being held without bail in Rhode Island, awaiting extradition to Bedford County for prosecution.

Tomas is charged with two counts of taking indecent liberties with child, 13 counts of the use of a communication device to facilitate certain offenses involving children and seven counts of production and distribution of child pornography in Bedford County

Rhode Island State Police have also charged Tomas with possession of child pornography.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing.