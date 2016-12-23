Not sure how to prepare for holiday guests? Just call!

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – If you’re hosting guests for the holidays, Bob Evans and the Emily Post Institute want to help.

They’re offering a helpline to answer your hospitality and entertaining questions.

If you need help setting the perfect holiday table or some advice on diffusing political conversations, you can call 855-4MY-TABLE during helpline hours. Lines will be open until 7 p.m. Friday night and on Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

