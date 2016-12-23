Man dies after crash in Wythe County

WYTHE COUNTY (WSLS 10) – Virginia State Police are investigating after a man died in a car crash in Wythe County.

According to State Police, the single-vehicle crash happened just before 8:30 Thursday night on Route 21, just north of Route 733 at the base of Iron Mountain.

An off-duty state trooper saw the crash and alerted dispatch.

State Police said a 2008 Dodge 3500 pickup ran off the left side of Route 21 and hit several trees.

Edwin G. Wagoner II, the driver, 40, of Independence was thrown out of the pickup and died at the scene.

He was not wearing a seat belt, according to police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.