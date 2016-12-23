Man admits to DUI and playing ‘Pokemon Go’ prior to crashes

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) – A Virginia Beach man has admitted that he was driving drunk and playing “Pokemon Go” on his smartphone prior to crashing into three cars and hitting a 16-year-old girl.

News outlets report that 48-year-old Paul James Williams pleaded guilty Wednesday to multiple charges, including maiming as a result of driving while intoxicated.

Williams told investigators he was playing the popular smartphone game as he drove on Aug. 5 in Virginia Beach.

After rear-ending the first car, Williams continued driving and struck Dallas Williams as she walked along a sidewalk. He later struck two more cars before he was hospitalized and arrested.

WAVY-TV (http://bit.ly/2hWM5t6 ) reports the teenager is expected to make a full recovery.

Paul Williams could receive up to 36 years in prison when he is sentenced March 20.

