Eggs Benedict Buffet: An Easy and Versatile Breakfast/Brunch Option

We have Mary Rapoport from the Virginia Egg Council back in the Daytime Kitchen to show us a quick and easy Eggs Benedict Buffet Bar.

Eggs Benedict Buffet Bar

12 eggs

6 English muffins, split and toasted

Hollandaise sauce:

6 egg yolks

½ cup water

4 tablespoons lemon juice

1 cup firm cold butter, cut into eights

½ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. paprika

Pinch cayenne pepper

Preheat oven to 350°. Add 1 tablespoon water to each cup of 12-cup muffin pan. Crack egg into each cup. Bake for 10 – 12 minutes or until egg whites are opaque and yolks are set or until desired doneness. Cool for 1 minute. Remove each egg using slotted spoon and place on paper towel-lined plate to drain.

For Hollandaise: In small saucepan, beat together egg yolks, water and lemon juice. Cook over very low heat, stirring constantly, until yolk mixture bubbles at edges. Stir in butter, one piece at a time, until melted and sauce is thickened. Stir in seasonings. Remove from heat. Cover and chill if not using immediately. Or keep warm over hot water.

Top each English muffin half with any of the following toppings; oven-poached egg; and Hollandaise.

Makes 6 servings of two each

Protein: Cooked Canadian bacon slices; cooked crispy bacon; smoked salmon slices, crabmeat, lobster or caviar.

Vegetables: Sautéed spinach or kale; tomato slices; avocado slices

Herbs and Seasonings: Fresh chives, tarragon or basil; chopped capers, black olives or sun-dried tomatoes; Cajun, Tex-Mex, Italian, harissa sauce; herbes de Provence, curry powder or za’atar spice mix