16-year-old girls die in overnight crash in Halifax County

UPDATE (8:06 p.m.) – A third person inside the vehicle, a 16-year-old boy of Scottsburg, Va., was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He has since been transported to UVA Hospital in Charlottesville.

———

HALIFAX COUNTY (WSLS 10) – Hugs and tears were all around Halifax County High School on Friday afternoon as dozens came together to remember 16-year-olds Casey Pulliam and Olivia Noblin.

The two were killed in a car crash onThursday night.

First, people gathered at the school’s soccer field for Casey.

“She loved to sing and dance around. She was really crazy, but in a good way,” said teammate Sonya Ricker.

Teammates said the reality of Casey’s death is still sinking in.

“It doesn’t seem real that she’s not going to be here anymore,” teammate Isabel Rosche said.

The teammates quickly organized the vigil Friday morning after learning about her death and the community quickly responded to help the girls cope with this tragedy.

“It makes me feel really happy that so many people love her that much to come and see her; speak for her,” Ricker said.

After the vigil at the soccer field, more hugs and tears. This time, for Olivia at the school’s softball field.

“Probably, like, one of the best second basemen I’ve ever met in my life,” said teammate Taylor Barnes. “She always had my back when I was on the mound. No matter what, she always did her best and tried her hardest no matter where she was.”

“She is the best person inside and out I have ever met,” teammate Kirsten Doss said.

The flag at the field was lowered to half-staff.

Olivia’s father spoke to everyone.

Holding Olivia’s jersey, he told her friends and teammates to love each other and to keep Olivia’s number nine forever in their hearts.

“She got pulled up freshman year when we were juniors and she made an impact on us ever since,” said teammate Cecile Elliot.

As for the crash that killed Casey and Olivia, it happened at about 10:30 Thursday night on Bethel Road near Route 626.

State police say the two were in a car with another person going westbound and all were ejected when the car ran off the road, hit a guardrail, and then some trees.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, state police were still investigating why the car ran off the road and who was driving.

The third person remained hospitalized Friday night with what state police called serious injuries.