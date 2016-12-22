What’s News Today for Thursday, December 22, 2016

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Children’s Trust will announce a gift to the Children’s Advocacy Center by the Roanoke County Police Department. It’s expected to help local child abuse investigation teams.

The Children’s Advocacy Center is one of five programs offered through Children’s Trust of Roanoke Valley. The group’s mission is to prevent child abuse and neglect and provide continuous support for children through investigation and court proceedings.

The intersection of Andrews Road and Cove Road in Roanoke will be closed to traffic from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM. This work is required for Stormwater drainage Improvement. There will be a detour in place.

The Botetourt County Board of Supervisors meets today. They will discuss the reccomendations for the recreation incentive fund projects… totaling $35,000. They recommend supporting seven of the nine projects including a basketball court behind Colonial Elementary School, removing old playground equipment and replacing it at Colonial, money to install a new walking trail and playground equipment at Buchanan Town Park, and money to install a new playground at Greenfield Elementary School.

The 4th Class of Roanoke City Police Growth Through Opportunity Cadets graduate this morning. The program started in Roanoke City and provides opportunities for those with special needs to learn job and life skills. The program has expanded to Montgomery County and the Roanoke Fire EMS Department.