‘Whatever’ claims title as most annoying word in US poll

By Published: Updated:
whatever-hand_kxan

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — A poll has found that the most annoying word or phrase used in casual conversation in America is “whatever.”

The Marist College poll released Wednesday indicates the word irritates 38 percent of Americans.

The pollsters offered up five options for most annoying word or phrase: “Whatever,” ”No offense, but,” ”Ya know, right,” ”I can’t even” and “huge.”

“No offense, but” is second with 20 percent. In third place is, “You know, right,” which is irksome to 14 percent of people, tied with “I can’t even.” ”Huge” grates on the nerves of 8 percent.

“Whatever” is losing some steam, though. Last year it topped the list at 43 percent.

Age matters. Among Americans under 30, “I can’t even” takes top honors.

The Dec. 1-9 survey of 1,005 adults has a sampling error margin of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

Related Posts

MEDIA GENERAL may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to MEDIA GENERAL Web sites, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s