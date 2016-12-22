UVA Outlasts Cal 56-52

By JANIE McCauley AP Sports Writer

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) – Isaiah Wilkins scored a tiebreaking three-point play with 1:02 remaining, Mamadi Diakite added a key basket in the final minute, and No. 12 Virginia held off California 56-52 on Wednesday night to snap the Golden Bears’ school-record 27-game home winning streak.

Kyle Guy scored 17 points, including seven straight during a big second-half run and two free throws with 15.9 seconds to play, and London Perrantes added 14 points.

The Cavaliers (10-1) won their third straight since their lone loss to West Virginia on Dec. 3 that snapped Virginia’s 24-game winning streak at John Paul Jones Arena.

Jabari Bird scored 15 points and Ivan Rabb had 12 rebounds and nine points in a matchup of two top defenses. The Golden Bears (9-3) had the fourth-longest home unbeaten run in the nation and were handed their first defeat at Haas Pavilion since Feb. 25, 2015, against Oregon.