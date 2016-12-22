Two men charged in Martinsville arson investigation

MARTINSVILLE (WSLS 10) – Martinsville police arrested two men for arson of an unoccupied home on Thursday.

Jaqiel Edmunds, 22, of Princeton Street in Martinsville, and Christopher Odell, 18, of Franklin Court in Danville, each face one charge of burning an unoccupied dwelling house, a class 4 felony.

On Thursday, December 22, officers responded to the 400 block of Virginia Street after a neighbor reported to 911 they had seen two people attempt to set a house on fire.

The officers arrived quickly on scene and the house only sustained minimal damage, according to police.

There was no one in the home at the time of the incident and there are no injuries.

Odell is currently being held in the Martinsville City Jail under a $2,500 bond and Edmunds was arrested and released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.

Anyone with any information about this or any other criminal activity is asked to contact the Martinsville Police Department at 276-403-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 276-223-CRIME. Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip line and callers with information leading to arrest and conviction could be eligible for up to a $2,500 reward.