Trump’s campaign manager Kellyanne Conway is heading to the White House

President-elect Donald Trump's campaign manager Kellyanne Conway speaks to media in the lobby of Trump Tower, Monday, Nov. 21, 2016 in New York. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
President-elect Donald Trump's campaign manager Kellyanne Conway speaks to media in the lobby of Trump Tower, Monday, Nov. 21, 2016 in New York. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Donald Trump’s campaign manager Kellyanne Conway is headed to the White House, where she’ll serve as counselor to the president.

The announcement was made by the president-elect’s transition team early Thursday.

Conway served as Trump’s third campaign manager and is widely credited with helping guide him to victory.

She is also a frequent guest on television news programs.

Conway had said previously that she planned to move her family to Washington to serve Trump, either inside or outside the administration.

The transition team says Conway “will work with senior leadership” in the White House “to effectively message and execute the administration’s legislative priorities and actions.”

