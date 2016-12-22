Shane Beamer admits to receiving Wake Forest plays in 2014, fined $25,000

ATHENS, Ga. (WSLS 10) – Former Virginia Tech assistant coach Shane Beamer admitted to receiving information about Wake Forest’s plays before the two team’s 2014 game.

Beamer, now an assistant football coach at the University of Georgia, will be fined $25,000 by Georgia for his involvement.

He released this statement on Thursday:

“While at Virginia Tech, I was contacted by Tommy Elrod the night before our game against Wake Forest in 2014. I had known him for several years through coaching circles so I did not think it unusual he would be calling me. During these communications, however, he told me about a few plays that he said Wake Forest might run during the game on Saturday. I did not share this information with anyone, including our student-athletes, anyone on the coaching staff, or my father, nor did we use the information in the game. “I realize I made a serious mistake in judgment by accepting the information and failing to notify officials at Virginia Tech of the communications. I sincerely apologize to Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, the ACC and the University of Georgia for my mistake. I am truly sorry. “I am particularly remorseful to the extent my actions may have brought embarrassment to my family, and especially my Dad. Again, I apologize for my actions and have learned from my mistakes.”

Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart released this statement:

“Last week, Shane informed me of his involvement regarding the 2014 Virginia Tech game against Wake Forest. While we do not condone this type of behavior, I appreciate Shane informing me and our administration of his involvement and respect the way in which he is accepting responsibility for his lapse in judgment.”