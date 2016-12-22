Roanoke police investigating convenience store armed robbery

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Roanoke police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Wednesday night.

On December 21, at 8:41 p.m., the suspect entered Monterey Market at 4302 Old Mountain Road NE, according to police.

Police say the suspect pointed what appeared to be a firearm at the clerk, demanded money, took money of out of the register and left the store.

No one was hurt during the incident and police have not yet made any arrests.

Anyone with information can call the RPD tip line at 540-344-8500. Callers can choose to remain anonymous. Anonymous text messages can be sent to 274637 [Crimes]. Please begin any text message with the keyword “RoanokePD:” to ensure that it’s properly sent.

 

