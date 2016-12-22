Radford University lifts suspensions of three fraternities connected to goat-mistreatment investigation

RADFORD (WSLS 10) – Radford University has reinstated three of the four fraternities suspended for the possible mistreatment of a goat.

On December 21, the university notified Delta Chi, Sigma Pi and Pi Lambda Phi that their interim suspensions have been lifted. The investigation showed these three fraternities were not responsible for violations of the Radford University Standards of Student Conduct, according to Joe Carpenter, Radford University’s Vice President for University Relations and Chief Communications Officer.

On Sunday, December 4, the university was made aware by concerned community members and students of allegations of the possible mistreatment of a young goat by one or more student groups off-campus.

As a result of preliminary information obtained through the course of the investigation, the Radford University Office of Student Standards and Conduct suspended the three fraternities, as well as Alpha Sigma Phi, pending resolution of the matter on Monday, December 5.

“The investigation is ongoing. Any students or organizations that are implicated will be held accountable as applicable under Radford University’s Standards of Student Conduct,” said Carpenter in an e-mail to WSLS 10.

Carpenter continued, saying that based on preliminary information, the university has been able to conclude that one or more students did purchase and had custody of the goat in question, on or about the dates the allegations were brought to the university’s attention.