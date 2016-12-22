Police: Two men charged after beating sleeping man in Pulaski

PULASKI (WSLS 10) – Pulaski police arrested two men who they say beat a man in his sleep late Wednesday night.

On December 21, at about 11:48 p.m., the Pulaski Police Department responded to the area of 6th Street NW, in reference to a malicious wounding.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive 31-year-old man with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Brandon Lee Foutz, 28, of Pulaski, and Douglas Henry Fizer, 25, of Hiwassee, had beat the victim in his sleep, according to police.

A witness tried to stop the attack, and as a result, police say that person was also assaulted. The malicious wounding victim was transported to Lewis Gale Hospital in Pulaski by EMS, and status is non-life threatening. The two suspects were located with the assistance of Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. Foutz was charged with malicious wounding and simple assault. Fizer was charged with malicious wounding and assault and battery.

The malicious wounding victim was transported to Lewis Gale Hospital in Pulaski by EMS.

Foutz and Fizer were located with the assistance of Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. Foutz was charged with malicious wounding and simple assault. Fizer was charged with malicious wounding and assault and battery.

Foutz was charged with malicious wounding and simple assault, while Fizer was charged with malicious wounding and assault and battery.