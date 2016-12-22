Marines help Bedford family who lost everything

BEDFORD (WSLS 10) – What began as a tragic week for a Bedford family ended with a big surprise on Thursday.

Like many families during the holiday season, Cheyanne Martin was looking forward to celebrating Christmas with her kids, until a fire left them with nothing.

“The kids were inside and the house was going up in flames, it was so devastating,” explained Martin.

As soon as the Marines with Toys for Tots learned about the tragedy, “For a family that lost almost everything, we had to be able to make these children’s Christmas special,” said Marine Cpl. Brandon Overstreet.

They decided to personally deliver Christmas presents to the kids.

“I’m just so overwhelmed. Like when I walked in, my eyes filled with tears knowing there’s people out to help,” said Martin.

Toys for Tots not only surprised the kids with these colorful gifts

“I’m excited because I got all these presents and my brother and sister got some too,” said Gevarian Harper.

They also gave the adults something even brighter, the gift of hope.

