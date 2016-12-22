Events happening ‘Round Town for December 23 – December 25, 2016

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Friday at 3 p.m. Is the last performance of the Roanoke Children’s Theatre Seussical, The Musical to life at the Jefferson Center. Favorite Dr. Seuss characters including Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat and other colorful characters collide in the musical story that provides fun and laughter for everyone. Tickets range from $15 dollars to $25 dollars.

Friday is the last Christmas Lights Driving Tour. For $20 you can enjoy a shuttle tour of lights around Bedford. The shuttle leaves from the main Peaks of Otter Lodge at 6 p.m. Seating is limited. Call 866-387-9905 for further details, and to reserve your space.

Saturday, the 7th Annual Christmas Eve Fun Run/Walk starts at Vic Thomas Park behind Black Dog Salvage. It’s family friendly and free. There will be a 3 mile or 1 mile course, you can run or walk. There will also be a kid’s fun run.

Saturday night at 6 p.m. discover why the Town of Buchanan has become known as the “Town that glows with love at Christmas.” Celebrate the Town’s history as streets are lined on Christmas Eve with hundreds of luminaries to herald the arrival of Christmas.

The Roanoke Rescue Mission annual Christmas Day Feast is open to shelter guests and the community. From 1-3pm, guests will be treated to a delicious menu of pork tenderloin, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, corn, cranberry relish, rolls, and an assortment of Christmas cookies. About 1,000 people are expected to attend with 130 volunteers giving their time as table hosts, servers and ‘elves’ who will hand out gifts to everyone who attends. To volunteer at the Christmas Feast or any time, contact Karl Stewart at 540-777-7651 or volunteer.info@rescuemission.net.