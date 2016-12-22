Duplex fire in Lynchburg leaves 5 people without a home

Erin Brookshier By Published:
Commercial building fire

LYNCHBURG (WSLS10)– Five people have been displaced after an early morning duplex fire in Lynchburg.

Firefighters were called to the 1700 block of Floyd Street just after 3 a.m. for what turned out to be an appliance fire.

Investigators say the heating element in a stove short circuited. Crews unplugged the stove and took it outside– but the duplex has some smoke damage.

Firefighters ventilated the building. Five people have been displaced. The Red Cross has found temporary housing for those that lived in the unit.

