Dry Fork woman wins $5 million Mega Millions jackpot

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – We now know the winner of a $5 million lottery jackpot in Danville.

Linda Evans was presented a check on Thursday afternoon at the Murphy USA gas station on Mt. Cross Road in Danville where she bought the ticket last week.

Evans said she hasn’t thought about what she’s going to do with the money, but now that she’s won, she’s done playing the lottery.

“I am so blessed and thankful. I don’t intend to live a fancy, big life,” Evans said. “This is not going to define who I am.”

The gas station also received $50,000 from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.