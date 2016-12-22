Dry Fork woman wins $5 million Mega Millions jackpot

Colter-small-headshot By Published: Updated:
dville-jackpot00000000

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – We now know the winner of a $5 million lottery jackpot in Danville.

Linda Evans was presented a check on Thursday afternoon at the Murphy USA gas station on Mt. Cross Road in Danville where she bought the ticket last week.

Evans said she hasn’t thought about what she’s going to do with the money, but now that she’s won, she’s done playing the lottery.

“I am so blessed and thankful. I don’t intend to live a fancy, big life,” Evans said. “This is not going to define who I am.”

The gas station also received $50,000 from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

Related Posts

MEDIA GENERAL may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to MEDIA GENERAL Web sites, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s