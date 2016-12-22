Don’t feed your pets people food this holiday season

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – Hold off if you’re planning to gift your pet Christmas dinner leftovers this year.

Veterinarians say you should never give chocolate to dogs because it can increase their heart rates.

Also, grapes and raisins should also be avoided as they can cause kidney failure.

Veterinarian Dr. Jeff Smith at Mt. Hermon Animal Clinic said the number of people bringing in sick pets increases after the holidays because they’re given people food.

“For a happier, healthier holiday, it’s really best to just feed dog food to your dogs and cat food to your cats. Some of the table food can be too rich, especially in the holiday season. We use a lot of butter in our cooking, a lot of salt.”

Click here to learn more about what you should avoid feeding your pets.

