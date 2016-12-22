Danville Police investigating robbery of Pittsylvania County man

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – Danville Police are investigating after a reported robbery Wednesday. At approximately 4:35pm Danville Police responded to a reported robbery in the 300 block of Audubon Dr. A 26 year old Pittsylvania County resident reported that he was visiting a friend and was approached by two males that demanded his money. Police say the victim was knocked down and his wallet was taken that contained an undetermined amount of money. The suspects left in a champagne colored Buick 4 door sedan. The suspects are described as being between the ages of 19 and 25. One was wearing a green hoodie, blue jeans and had short dreadlocks. The second suspect was last seen wearing blue jeans and had short hair. No one was injured and no weapon displayed.

The investigation is continuing.