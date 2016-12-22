Danville Police investigating robbery of Pittsylvania County man

By Published: Updated:
Danville News

 

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – Danville Police are investigating after a reported robbery Wednesday. At approximately 4:35pm Danville Police responded to a reported robbery in the 300 block of Audubon Dr.  A 26 year old Pittsylvania County resident reported that he was visiting a friend and was approached by two males that demanded his money.  Police say the victim was knocked down and his wallet was taken that contained an undetermined amount of money.  The suspects left in a champagne colored Buick 4 door sedan.  The suspects are described as being between the ages of 19 and 25.  One was wearing a green hoodie, blue jeans and had short dreadlocks.  The second suspect was last seen wearing blue jeans and had short hair.  No one was injured and no weapon displayed.

The investigation is continuing.

Related Posts

MEDIA GENERAL may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to MEDIA GENERAL Web sites, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s