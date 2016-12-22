Church group brings Christmas early to elderly rehabilitation patients

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Christmas came early for residents at the Raleigh Court Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Seven men from Shiloh Baptist Church brought 225 bags full of gifts to the residents and staff. The bags were packed full of lotions, socks and art supplies.

They did not only bring the gifts to honor the elderly, but also to honor former Raleigh Court employee  Keisha Gravely, who recently died of cancer.

“Just to see the smiles on their faces, just to let them know they haven’t been forgotten. What a blessing,” said the men’s group leader Joe Gaither.

The men’s group did the same thing at the Salem Health and Rehabilitation Center last year.

