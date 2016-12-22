Botetourt County to launch seven recreation projects in 2017

DALEVILLE (WSLS 10) – More than $100,000 worth of new recreational projects will be happening in Botetourt County starting next year.

It is all in an effort to bring a younger crowd to the area.

These projects include new playgrounds, basketball courts and scoreboards at five county schools. There will also be new walking trails carved out and a restoration of the caboose in the newly renovated Troutville Town Park.

During Thursday’s Botetourt County Board of Supervisors’ meeting, county leaders said they had more requests than they could fund this year.

“Botetourt right now is in a campaign mode of really trying to attract the younger generation,” said parks and recreation director Jim Farmer. “Making sure we have good schools, good playgrounds, good parks, all those things play into it.”

Each project will have 18 months to be completed starting January 1.