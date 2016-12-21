What’s News Today for Wednesday, December 21, 2016

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Roanoke Police will unveil a new police human trafficking decal car this morning. Police Chief Tim Jones, U.S. Attorney John Fishwick, and Straight Street’s Keith Farmer will be there. Straight Street is building an emergency shelter for teen girls who are victims of trafficking. They will be able to help up to eight girls for 90 days while the girls get the care they need.

Children perform the annual Christmas Play at the Roanoke Rescue Mission 6:30 pm Chapel Service. They will be sing songs and read the Christmas Story. The community is encouraged to bake their favorite Christmas cookies or treats for the Mission’s Christmas Day Feast. Treats may be dropped off at the Rescue Mission December through Christmas Eve. To volunteer at the Christmas Feast or any time, contact Karl Stewart at 540-777-7651 or volunteer.info@rescuemission.net.

The Bedford group, ‘Boys With A Dream’ invite everyone to come out to their first-time, community project, the Christmas Tree lighting at the Edmond Street Park.The group spent their own time and money decorating two living trees in the park to bring the community together, raise awareness and respect for Edmond Park and also to establish a brand new tradition. It is their hope that this will help develop a sense of community and young people in the area will recognize the value of being a responsible community member. The tree lighting is at 6 p.m.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office conducted its first Operation Christmas Tree fundraiser this year. They sold trees purchased from Slaughter’s tree farm in Floyd County. Members of the office trimmed the trees and also sold handmade Christmas wreaths with the extra branches from the trees. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office raised more than $4,000 which is being used to help twelve Franklin County families that are in need of extra support during the Holiday Season. Today, they will deliver the family gifts including food, toys and clothing.