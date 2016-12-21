State officials tape reminders about holiday fire safety

RICHMOND (WSLS 10) – governor Terry McAuliffe and Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran have filmed public safety announcements (PSAs) with the goal of increasing awareness of holiday fires in the Commonwealth.

Christmas tree fires are the theme in the PSA featuring Governor McAuliffe. He discusses how to properly care for a live tree throughout the holiday period, with an emphasis on keeping the tree watered. The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) has documented that although Christmas tree fires are not common, when they do occur, they are more likely to be serious. On average, one of every 31 reported home Christmas tree fires results in a death compared to an average of one death per 144 total reported home fires. They also report that a heat source too close to the tree causes one in every four Christmas tree fires.

The PSA from Secretary Moran focuses on candle fire safety during the holiday season. December is the peak time for home candle fires according to the NFPA. One third of all candle fires start in the bedroom.

Both PSAs also highlight the critical need to have working smoke alarms installed inside and outside each bedroom and sleeping area, and on every level of your home.