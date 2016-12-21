Southside ministry delivering hope to inmates

MARTINSVILLE (WSLS 10) – A Henry County organization is continuing its effort to help rehabilitate inmates by bringing them a little holiday cheer.

On Wednesday, Good News Jail and Prison Ministry volunteers visited the Martinsville Jail, where they filled bags with donated candy, socks and a Christmas card.

On Tuesday, volunteers distributed bags to inmates at the Henry County Jail.

The group’s chaplain, John Quinlan, said this is all about giving the inmates hope.

“We just wanted to let them know that the Lord still cares about them even though some of them have done some seriously wrong things,” Quinlan emphasized. “They can be forgiven, they can turn around and be productive citizens.”

Kelvin McKenzie, an inmate at the jail, said the gesture is effective.

“It gives us a lot of hope. For me, it does and I’m pretty sure for the guys it does,” McKenzie said.

In all, about 400 inmates in Martinsville and Henry County received bags.

