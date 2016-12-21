Salvation Army distributes Angel Tree gifts

Brie Jackson By Published: Updated:
salvation army angel tree

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Christmas came early for some families in the Roanoke Valley. On Wednesday, the Salvation Army of Roanoke began distributing gifts from the Angel Tree program.

This year gifts were collected for 2,243 kids. Organizers say more than 680 bicycles will be handed out along with others gifts and toys.

“It’s a blessing because some families are not as fortunate as others,” said Anthony Muhammad. “Just to see a smile on a kids face, it brings joy to my heart.”

There are some big changes in store for the Angel Tree program. Starting this year, families can be on the Angel Tree list for up to 3 years. After the first year, families must attend educational classes on topics like budgeting and parenting skills.

“Our goal is to get families to go from being on the Angel Tree to being donors,” said Capt. Monica Seiler, Salvation Army of Roanoke. “We’ve seen some of that and that is very exciting. We want to live in a community that there is no need for a Salvation Army Angel Tree where families are doing well financially.”

Related Posts

MEDIA GENERAL may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to MEDIA GENERAL Web sites, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s