Salem Dominates VHSL 4A All-State Squad

Salem (WSLS-10 SPORTS)- The VHSL 4A All-State football team is dominated by the state champion Salem Spartans. Senior quarterback Noah Beckley was named the Offensive player of the year, and teammate Riley Fox was chosen as the Defensive player of the year. Salem head coach Stephen Magenbauer was named the 4a Coach of the year after his team won back-to-back titles with a 31-27 win over Dinwiddie in the finals. Here is the complete list of the first team– courtesy of the VHSL:
|POSITION
|FIRST NAME
|LAST NAME
|SCHOOL
|YEAR
|Quarterback
|Noah
|Beckley
|Salem
|SR
|Center
|Travon
|Wilkerson
|Dinwiddie
|SR
|O. Lineman
|Darnell
|Ewell
|Lake Taylor
|SR
|O. Lineman
|Dexter
|Klock
|Lafayette
|SR
|O. Lineman
|Tommy
|Christ
|Dominion
|SR
|O. Lineman
|Josie
|Staples
|Salem
|SR
|Running Back
|Caleb
|Kraegenbrink
|Lafayette
|SR
|Running Back
|Zyan
|Sturdivant
|Dinwiddie
|JR
|Running Back
|Larry
|Basham
|William Byrd
|SO
|Receiver
|Hezekiah
|Grimsley
|Lafayette
|SR
|Receiver
|Tye
|Freeland
|Dinwiddie
|SR
|Receiver
|Viante
|Tucker
|Salem
|JR
|Tight End
|K’Vaughn
|Pope
|Dinwiddie
|SR
|Kicker
|Nate
|Craft
|Salem
|JR
|Kick Returner
|D’Ago
|Hunter
|Eastern View
|JR
|O. All-Purpose
|Vashon
|McCants
|Dominion
|SR
|POSITION
|FIRST NAME
|LAST NAME
|SCHOOL
|YEAR
|D. Lineman
|Roman
|Bond
|Lake Taylor
|SR
|D. Lineman
|Omar
|Tyson
|Dinwiddie
|JR
|D. Lineman
|Tommy
|Christ
|Dominion
|SR
|Defensive End
|Timothy
|Fields
|Dinwiddie
|SR
|Defensive End
|Devon
|Kasey
|William Byrd
|SR
|Linebacker
|K’Vaughn
|Pope
|Dinwiddie
|JR
|Linebacker
|Diamonte
|Tucker-Dorsey
|Lake Taylor
|SR
|Linebacker
|Liam
|Walters
|Lafayette
|SR
|Linebacker
|Riley
|Fox
|Salem
|SR
|Defensive Back
|Tye
|Freeland
|Dinwiddie
|SR
|Defensive Back
|Hezekiah
|Grimsley
|Lafayette
|SR
|Defensive Back
|Rashard
|Russell
|Lake Taylor
|SR
|Defensive Back
|Kionte
|Burnette
|Salem