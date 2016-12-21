Salem Dominates VHSL 4A All-State Squad

Salem (WSLS-10 SPORTS)- The VHSL 4A All-State football team is dominated by the state champion Salem Spartans. Senior quarterback Noah Beckley was named the Offensive player of the year, and teammate Riley Fox was chosen as the Defensive player of the year. Salem head coach Stephen Magenbauer was named the 4a Coach of the year after his team won back-to-back titles with a 31-27 win over Dinwiddie in the finals. Here is the complete list of the first team– courtesy of the VHSL:

POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR Quarterback Noah Beckley Salem SR Center Travon Wilkerson Dinwiddie SR O. Lineman Darnell Ewell Lake Taylor SR O. Lineman Dexter Klock Lafayette SR O. Lineman Tommy Christ Dominion SR O. Lineman Josie Staples Salem SR Running Back Caleb Kraegenbrink Lafayette SR Running Back Zyan Sturdivant Dinwiddie JR Running Back Larry Basham William Byrd SO Receiver Hezekiah Grimsley Lafayette SR Receiver Tye Freeland Dinwiddie SR Receiver Viante Tucker Salem JR Tight End K’Vaughn Pope Dinwiddie SR Kicker Nate Craft Salem JR Kick Returner D’Ago Hunter Eastern View JR O. All-Purpose Vashon McCants Dominion SR

POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR D. Lineman Roman Bond Lake Taylor SR D. Lineman Omar Tyson Dinwiddie JR D. Lineman Tommy Christ Dominion SR Defensive End Timothy Fields Dinwiddie SR Defensive End Devon Kasey William Byrd SR Linebacker K’Vaughn Pope Dinwiddie JR Linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey Lake Taylor SR Linebacker Liam Walters Lafayette SR Linebacker Riley Fox Salem SR Defensive Back Tye Freeland Dinwiddie SR Defensive Back Hezekiah Grimsley Lafayette SR Defensive Back Rashard Russell Lake Taylor SR Defensive Back Kionte Burnette Salem