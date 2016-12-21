Salem Dominates VHSL 4A All-State Squad

Salem (WSLS-10 SPORTS)- The VHSL 4A All-State football team is dominated by the state champion Salem Spartans. Senior quarterback Noah Beckley was named the Offensive player of the year, and teammate Riley Fox was chosen as the Defensive player of the year. Salem head coach Stephen Magenbauer was named the 4a Coach of the year after his team won back-to-back titles with a 31-27 win over Dinwiddie in the finals.  Here is the complete list of the first team– courtesy of the VHSL:

 

POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR
Quarterback Noah Beckley Salem SR
Center Travon Wilkerson Dinwiddie SR
O. Lineman Darnell Ewell Lake Taylor SR
O. Lineman Dexter Klock Lafayette SR
O. Lineman Tommy Christ Dominion SR
O. Lineman Josie Staples Salem SR
Running Back Caleb Kraegenbrink Lafayette SR
Running Back Zyan Sturdivant Dinwiddie JR
Running Back Larry Basham William Byrd SO
Receiver Hezekiah Grimsley Lafayette SR
Receiver Tye Freeland Dinwiddie SR
Receiver Viante Tucker Salem JR
Tight End K’Vaughn Pope Dinwiddie SR
Kicker Nate Craft Salem JR
Kick Returner D’Ago Hunter Eastern View JR
O. All-Purpose Vashon McCants Dominion SR
POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR
D. Lineman Roman Bond Lake Taylor SR
D. Lineman Omar Tyson Dinwiddie JR
D. Lineman Tommy Christ Dominion SR
Defensive End Timothy Fields Dinwiddie SR
Defensive End Devon Kasey William Byrd SR
Linebacker K’Vaughn Pope Dinwiddie JR
Linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey Lake Taylor SR
Linebacker Liam Walters Lafayette SR
Linebacker Riley Fox Salem SR
Defensive Back Tye Freeland Dinwiddie SR
Defensive Back Hezekiah Grimsley Lafayette SR
Defensive Back Rashard Russell Lake Taylor SR
Defensive Back Kionte Burnette Salem

 

 

