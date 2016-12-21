RMA Guitar Students Bring Christmas Cheer

The guitar students from the Renaissance Music Academy of Virginia out of Blacksburg stopped by Daytime Blue Ridge today.
They serenaded us with the beautiful “Carol of the Bells” and “Jingle Bell Rock”
