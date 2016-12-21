Residents in SWVA showing off Christmas light displays

By Published:
ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – People across southwest Virginia are getting into the holiday spirit with Christmas lights.

This is a house I drove by this weekend on Fairburn and Colony Drive in Roanoke. The light show is impressive and it can be seen from Route 419.

Heather Caldwell sent in these pictures of Back Creek in Boones Mill. The display features more than 350,000 lights over six acres.

It seems one home that is really popular this time of year is right beside Green Valley Elementary School. Jessica Marquart and Jessica Chattin sent in more videos on Facebook.

