Rally to save the Affordable Care Act held in Danville

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – A group of community activists in Danville is trying to prevent the Affordable Care Act from being repealed.

Members of Virginia Organizing held a rally outside Piedmont Access To Health Services on Wednesday afternoon.

They’re afraid that President-elect Donald Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress will repeal the Affordable Care Act, leaving millions, including those in Southside, without health insurance.

At Wednesday’s rally, members shared their personal experiences.

“We need it improved if anything else because, in my situation, it’s been a lifesaver for me and my older sister and a lot of other people. It’s really needed,” said Catherine Fitzgerald.

About 20 million people now have insurance as a result of the Affordable Care Act who did not previously have insurance, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

