Massive Stroller Recall Issued Over Potential Safety Problems

By Published:
(Credit: Ariachild.com)
(NBC) – Nearly 30,000 lightweight strollers are being recalled over a potentially serious safety hazard.

The recall involves GB Qbit lightweight strollers that can also be used as a travel system with infant carriers.

A gap in the stroller’s folding side hinge can pinch a caregiver’s hand during unfolding, posing a laceration hazard. The stroller can also fold unexpectedly during use, posing injury and fall hazards to caregivers and the child in the stroller.

Consumers should contact Aria Child for a free replacement stroller. Go to Ariachild.com and click on Qbit Lightweight Stroller voluntary recall information.

