Lynchburg firefighters shed layers to fight cancer

LYNCHBURG (WSLS 10) – Twelve members of the Lynchburg Fire Department are doing more than just fighting fires this holiday season. They’re also raising money for the Lynchburg Fire Foundation.

The group posed for a 2017 calendar wearing a little less than their normal uniforms.

Cancer is the leading cause of firefighter line-of-duty deaths in the United States, according to the International Association of Firefighters.

That’s why Lynchburg firefighter EMT Sam Young says the group wanted to take part in the project.

Young says while there’s no active diagnosis of cancer in the department right now, given the statistics, it’s bound to happen at some point.

The calendars cost $15 each and all of the money raised will be used to set up a benevolent fund to support firefighters with cancer.

Click here to order a calendar.