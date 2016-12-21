K92’s Danny Meyers signs off for final time

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – A fond on-air farewell could be heard between friends across the airwaves on Wednesday morning.

Danny Meyers, a third of the K92 morning show team, including Zack Jackson and Monica Brooks, signed off after 14 years with the station.

By the end of his last show, it still hasn’t sunk in.

“I get little bits. It’s like losing someone that’s close to you where you get those waves of emotion, but it hasn’t sunk in,” said Meyers.

As always, there was lots of laughter in the studio, but on Wednesday, there were also tears.

“I think I just went into some kind of adrenaline coping method so as to be able to get through it,” continued Meyers.

Meyers is moving into unchartered territory. He and Jackson have worked together all 14 years in Roanoke, at two other stations prior to Roanoke and were friends in college.

“We are so intertwined in terms of our friendship and our families. He talked about it today he met his wife through me,” said Meyers.

It’s a bond he shares with Monica as well, who joined the duo 8 years ago.

“We share all sorts of things about our lives with each other, both on and off the air, so moving into a situation that strange is very weird,” added Meyers.

Meyers is moving to Virginia Beach to take on a role at another station to perform a role many who stopped by to send him off this morning say he was already doing here.

He’ll still do daily radio, “I kind of want to do more of that where I mentoring and working with the overall programming of radio stations. So this is going to move me in that direction,” explained Meyers.

He should find success building on what he’s learned hosting the area’s number one morning show for more than a decade.