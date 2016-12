CAMPBELL COUNTY (WSLS 10) – Investigators are seeking more information in the case of Sunday’s fire in Campbell County that killed three people.

The fatal fire that happened on Sunday, at 5440 Marysville Road in Gladys.

Investigators are are asking anyone who traveled through Marysville Road where the fire occurred between 2 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, to contact Maj. L.T. Guthrie at 434-332-9580 or 434-332-9700.