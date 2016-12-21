Hokies Women Move to 12-0

Blacksburg (WSLS-10 SPORTS)- The Virginia Tech women tied the second best start in program history by winning their 12th straight game to open the season. Coach Kenny Brooks team took down Radford 71-52 in the team’s last contest before the Christmas break. Senior Sidney Cook put up her third double-double in four games with a 15 point, 10 rebound effort. Chanette Hicks lead the way with 18 points, 8 steals, 7 rebounds and 4 assists for Virginia Tech. Regan Magarity added 15 points and 8 rebounds for the 23rd ranked Hokies. Virginia Tech is off until December 30th when they will host Delaware State.

