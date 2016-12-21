Hokies Women Move to 12-0

John Appicello By Published:
chanette

Blacksburg (WSLS-10 SPORTS)- The Virginia Tech women tied the second best start in program history by winning their 12th straight game to open the season. Coach Kenny Brooks team took down Radford 71-52 in the team’s last contest before the Christmas break. Senior Sidney Cook put up her third double-double in four games with a 15 point, 10 rebound effort. Chanette Hicks lead the way with 18 points, 8 steals, 7 rebounds and 4 assists for Virginia Tech. Regan Magarity added 15 points and 8 rebounds for the 23rd ranked Hokies. Virginia Tech is off until December 30th when they will host Delaware State.

Related Posts

MEDIA GENERAL may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to MEDIA GENERAL Web sites, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s