Hokies Women Move to 12-0

Blacksburg (WSLS-10 SPORTS)- The Virginia Tech women tied the second best start in program history by winning their 12th straight game to open the season. Coach Kenny Brooks team took down Radford 71-52 in the team’s last contest before the Christmas break. Senior Sidney Cook put up her third double-double in four games with a 15 point, 10 rebound effort. Chanette Hicks lead the way with 18 points, 8 steals, 7 rebounds and 4 assists for Virginia Tech. Regan Magarity added 15 points and 8 rebounds for the 23rd ranked Hokies. Virginia Tech is off until December 30th when they will host Delaware State.
MEDIA GENERAL may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to MEDIA GENERAL Web sites, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.