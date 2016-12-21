Group that accused Virginia Walmarts of racist sales practice launching ad

WAVY Web Staff Published: Updated:
A union-led campaign took to the streets of Suffolk Dec. 7, accusing three local Walmart stores of offensive sales practices. (Photos: WAVY via Making Change at Walmart)
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A union group says it will be airing an attack advertisement on Walmart over the next couple weeks to viewers in the Suffolk area.

Making Change at Walmart” accused two Suffolk stores and another store in Norfolk of racially discriminating against customers by locking up certain African-American hair products.

Group accuses local Walmarts of racist sales practice; retail giant fires back

A Walmart spokesperson responded, saying individual stores secure products based on shoplifting data, not race.

10 On Your Side found many products locked up inside the stores — from electronics to items for pets.

Watch Making Change at Walmart’s ad below.

