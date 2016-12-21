16-year-old boy charged with murder after Pittsylvania County house fire

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY (WSLS 10) – Deputies have charged a 16-year-old boy after a 62-year-old woman was found dead after a house fire.

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman as Bernadette Marie Nesbitt, of Dry Fork.

The teenager faces one count of first-degree murder and one count of arson. Due to state laws, the juvenile’s name is being withheld, but his first court appearance is on December 21.

Nesbitt’s body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke to determine a cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing

On Wednesday morning, the Pittsylvania County 911 Center received a report of a structure fire at a home on Sandy Creek Rd. in the Dry Fork community.

Members from the Tunstall Volunteer Fire Department responded to the home and found Nesbitt dead inside.

Deputies say the home was found to be occupied by the deceased woman and a juvenile.

 

