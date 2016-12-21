Daytime Dish: Makeover Winners Announced, Top Viral Videos of 2016 and more

Natalie and Brittany announce the winners of our New Year New You Makeovers and discuss our top 5 Viral Videos from 2016.
Two and a Half sisters also gives us some great last-minute gift ideas for anyone in your life.
