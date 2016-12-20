Virginia State Police deliver toys to Angel Tree family

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Santa made an early stop in Roanoke on Tuesday afternoon.

For the fourth year, the local state police office in Salem adopted a family and delivered Christmas presents early.

WSLS 10 had the only camera there for Operation Blue Light as Santa and his team rolled into the Oak Park Apartments.

He’s on his way to see a good little girl and boy, 6-year-old Nakiyah and her baby brother Jasiah.

After opening a few presents, they said thank you and gave hugs.

“I just didn’t know that all of this was coming. The news team, the motorcycles, Santa dressed up, that was just beautiful, I loved it, I loved it,” explained mom, Sheena Burnett.

“There are people in this community that need help not just abroad or other places. Within your own community there are a lot of other people that need help,” said Trooper Brett Southern, Virginia State Police.

Since Santa visited early, Nakiyah and Jasiah opened only a few presents on Tuesday, saving the others to open Christmas morning.