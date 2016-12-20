Sheriff: Two teens to be charged for vandalizing inflatable Christmas decorations in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY (WSLS 10) – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office plans to charge two teenagers after multiple vandalisms in the Stanleytown and Bassett areas of the county.During these

During these incidents, the sheriff’s office said the vandals targeted inflatable Christmas decorations and one vehicle. The vandalisms occurred at the following locations 166 Ridgewood Rd., Bassett, VA, The Crash Center located at 1074 Edgewood Dr., Stanleytown, VA and Mullins Custom Exhaust located at 5830 Oak Level Rd., Bassett, VA.

During the investigation, the sheriff’s office identified two 16-year-old boys as suspects.

The sheriff’s office is working with Henry County Juvenile Intake and petitions have been sought to charge each of the boys with one count of felony vandalism and two counts of misdemeanor vandalism.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone having information about this incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 276-638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.