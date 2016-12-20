Roanoke man charged with arson after brush fire

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Police have charged a Roanoke man with arson after a brush fire on Monday night.

On December 19, at 9:05 p.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS and Roanoke Police responded to the 1000 Block of 12th Street S.E. regarding a brush fire behind a residence.

Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire, then another fire was reported behind a second residence in the same block. This fire had been put out before fire and police arrived on scene.

A suspect description was provided and the person described was located and identified as Charles Lee Kesler, 36, of Roanoke.

Roanoke Fire- EMS and Roanoke Police have responded to nine fires in that area since January 1.

The investigation into these incidents is still under investigation.