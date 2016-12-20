Radford massage parlor owner charged with 45 additional accounts of sexual battery

RADFORD (WSLS 10) – A Radford massage parlor owner now faces a total of 57 counts of sexual battery.

On Tuesday, December 20, the Radford City Police Department announced it arrested David Flanagan Jr. on an additional 45 counts of sexual battery.

Flanagan owns The Finest Hour Massage in Radford.

Earlier this month, police charged him with 12 counts of sexual battery.

Flanagan was also charged with two counts of animate object sexual penetration.

He is currently being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.

The new charges are the result of an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Jerry Holdaway at 540-267-3212 or Jerry.Holdaway@radfordva.gov.

