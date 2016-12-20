Lights going up around the track at Martinsville Spedway

MARTINSVILLE (WSLS 10) – New lights are going up at Martinsville Speedway.

The light poles went up around the track on Tuesday.

The speedway announced in October that LED lights would be added to the track.

Martinsville will be the first major motorsports track to have LED lights.

The International Speedway Corporation is spending $5 million to install them.

Work is expected to be complete by the end of January.

“This is such a big day for Martinsville. Who would’ve ever thought we’d have lights here,” said speedway president Clay Campbell. “We’re excited to finally have the lights going up. I think it’s going to be an exciting year, being our 70th anniversary.”

The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 in September is scheduled to be the first race under the lights.