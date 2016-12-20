‘Hacksaw Ridge’ moviegoers receive discount at National D-Day Memorial

BEDFORD (WSLS 10) – The National D-Day Memorial is offering a special discount to anyone who sees “Hacksaw Ridge” in theaters.

If you present your movie ticket stub, you’ll receive half price admission at the memorial. It’s a way to boost winter attendance, while continuing to learn about the sacrifices made in world war two.

“I think a lot of people have just found the story of medics in general to be very powerful. They had such selfless service and to put their lives on the line for those they served with is just incredible,” said National D-Day Memorial President April Cheek-Messier.

The movie is about Lynchburg native and Medal of Honor recipient Desmond T. Doss.

The discount will be honored through New Year’s Eve.

The memorial will be closed from Christmas Eve through December 26.