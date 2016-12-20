Christiansburg man dies in Interstate 81 crash

ROANOKE COUNTY (WSLS 10) – Virginia State Police say a Christiansburg man died in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday morning.

On December 17, at 7:45 a.m., police responded to the crash that happened at the 132.2 mile marker of Interstate 81 in Roanoke County.

A 2004 Chevrolet Silverado driving in the northbound right lane, ran off the right side of the road, hit a tree and overturned, according to state police.

Police say the driver, Juan Ledezma Mujica, 46, of Christiansburg, was not wearing his seatbelt and was transported by EMS for injuries received in the crash. He later died from his injuries.

According to police, the passenger in the vehicle, Patricio Munos Jaramillo, 31, also of Christiansburg, was not wearing his seatbelt and was transported for injuries received in the crash.

Police say that the Silverado was traveling too fast for the weather conditions.