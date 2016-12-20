Bike fix station installed near Wasena Bridge

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – There is good news for bike riders in Roanoke.

A new bike fix station has been placed along the Roanoke River Greenway.

The station is near the Wasena Bridge, not far from the Green Goat Restaurant. It includes an air pump and tools for minor repairs to bicycles. Staff from Roanoke Parks and Recreation said the project was paid for by money raised at a community block party this past summer.

“The stand itself you can prop your bike up. There are several different tools to do basic maintenance,” said Patrick Boas, Roanoke City Parks and Recreations outdoor coordinator. “If you want to tighten your brakes or change a tire there is a tire level there as well.”

Boas said the city hopes to add more bike fix stations in the future, such as putting one near the Roanoke Star on Mill Mountain.

